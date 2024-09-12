Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Deborah Ann Miller Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $264,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $206,340.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 6,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $480,960.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $219,690.00.

Nuvalent Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.28. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $89.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,212,000 after buying an additional 72,222 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,735,000 after buying an additional 454,540 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 2,390.5% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,902,000 after buying an additional 1,379,266 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,951,000 after buying an additional 502,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 3.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 696,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

