Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Nuvalent makes up about 1.0% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.77. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUVL shares. Lifesci Capital raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NUVL

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $160,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,652,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 10,500 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $893,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,362.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $160,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,652,914.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.