Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,900 shares, an increase of 406.2% from the August 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of JQC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,339. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $5.91.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.