Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,900 shares, an increase of 406.2% from the August 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of JQC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,339. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $5.91.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JQC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $67,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

See Also

