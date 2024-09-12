Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock remained flat at $9.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $9.03.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

