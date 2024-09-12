Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock remained flat at $9.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $9.03.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
