Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NMT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $11.56.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.