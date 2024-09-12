Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

NMT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $11.56.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

