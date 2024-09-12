Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

