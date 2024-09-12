Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Summit Therapeutics Surges on Trial Results: Time to Buy?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Understanding Treasury Bonds: Are They Right for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.