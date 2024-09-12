Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NXJ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.05. 2,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $13.08.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
