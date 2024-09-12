Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NXJ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.05. 2,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

