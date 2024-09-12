Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $15.25.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
