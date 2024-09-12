NYM (NYM) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

NYM (NYM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, NYM has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. NYM has a market capitalization of $63.10 million and approximately $586,096.46 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can now be bought for $0.0790 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,094,394 tokens. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,094,394.200005 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.0792559 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $618,526.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

