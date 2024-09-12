NZME Limited (ASX:NZM) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

NZME Limited (ASX:NZM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
NZME Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.90.
NZME Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NZME
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for NZME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NZME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.