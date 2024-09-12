OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Down 69.2% in August

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OceanPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 4,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,303. OceanPal has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. OceanPal had a negative return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 58.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter.

OceanPal Company Profile

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

