Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 4,395.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Olin by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OLN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

