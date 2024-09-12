Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.49

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.49 and last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 747961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $61,698,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after purchasing an additional 960,997 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 945,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after buying an additional 861,907 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,962,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $16,446,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

