ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Steven Vattuone Sells 7,094 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 7,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $41,570.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 542,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,827.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,266 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $13,392.06.

On Thursday, September 5th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,667 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $16,428.72.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 5,216 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $33,121.60.

ON24 Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 84,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,804. The stock has a market cap of $247.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

ONTF has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of ON24

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ON24 by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ON24 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ON24 by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

