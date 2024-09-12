ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO Sells $11,234.91 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 1,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $11,234.91. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,610.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, September 5th, James Blackie sold 2,238 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $13,786.08.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Blackie sold 4,376 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $27,787.60.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.47.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ON24 in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ON24 by 19.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

