OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,167,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 956,956 shares.The stock last traded at $43.53 and had previously closed at $43.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

OneMain Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain



OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

