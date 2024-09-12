Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,362 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 690.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 88,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.61.

Onsemi Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $99.45.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

