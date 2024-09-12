OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

OPENLANE stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. OPENLANE has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.11 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 175.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 16,018.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPENLANE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

