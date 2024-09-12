Oppenheimer Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $80.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Nasdaq from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.08.

NDAQ stock opened at $72.08 on Monday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

