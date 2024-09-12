Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Orca Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of Orca Energy Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.35. 1,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161. Orca Energy Group has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.
Orca Energy Group Company Profile
