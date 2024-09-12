Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Orca Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of Orca Energy Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.35. 1,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161. Orca Energy Group has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

Get Orca Energy Group alerts:

Orca Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and supply of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principal asset is the Songo Songo block comprising an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.