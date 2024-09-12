Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Insider Sells $37,285.92 in Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) insider Darren Sherman sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $37,285.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 772,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Darren Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Darren Sherman sold 6,819 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $38,527.35.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Darren Sherman sold 6,837 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $41,705.70.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

OBIO stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $203.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orchestra BioMed ( NASDAQ:OBIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,673.26% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBIO. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter worth about $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 8.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 192.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 115.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 37,906 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

