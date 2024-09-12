Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0716 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0716 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $70.16 million and $2.02 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,321.51 or 0.99915700 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07051779 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $1,896,677.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.