Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Short Interest Update

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Orion Oyj Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS ORINY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.12. 920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Orion Oyj has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 18.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Oyj will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.