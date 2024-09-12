Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.23

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$52.23 and last traded at C$52.28, with a volume of 67610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$54.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$60.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.64.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.0646766 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

