Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $310.0 million-$325.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.5 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00-7.30 EPS.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.53. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.07.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.60.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

