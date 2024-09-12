P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago Purchases 80,000 Shares of Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,625,438 shares in the company, valued at $37,546,464.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

P3 Health Partners Stock Up 8.6 %

P3 Health Partners stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $172.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $379.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Research analysts predict that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIII. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in P3 Health Partners by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 142,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 565,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 296,936 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 39.8% in the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 406,418 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the second quarter valued at $3,557,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

