Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.20

Shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 1070221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $504.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.27.
Institutional Trading of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF stock. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF
The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.
