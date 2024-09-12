Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 0.1%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.25 and last traded at $34.87. Approximately 20,067,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 54,791,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $200,799.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $200,799.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,016.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,329,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

