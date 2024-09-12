Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $222,000 in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Bath & Body Works makes up 0.3% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $2,199,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2,595.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 11.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

