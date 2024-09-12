Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Sigmund Cornelius Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.10 per share, with a total value of C$121,040.00.

Sigmund Cornelius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Sigmund Cornelius acquired 7,500 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,718.75.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

Parex Resources stock opened at C$12.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.94. Parex Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$11.33 and a 52-week high of C$28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of C$499.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.5941176 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight Capital cut Parex Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$32.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.80 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.27.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

