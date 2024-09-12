Parkland (TSE:PKI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.65

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$34.65 and last traded at C$34.72, with a volume of 165431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.79.

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.52 per share, with a total value of C$36,520.00. Corporate insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

