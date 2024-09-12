Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Shares Down 4.5%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 43,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Patriot One Technologies Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.
Patriot One Technologies Company Profile
Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies.
