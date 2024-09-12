Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Patterson Companies in a report released on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PDCO. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,339,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,162,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 619,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 58,084 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,802.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.