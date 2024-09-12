Paul Martin Purcell Sells 10,000 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,080 shares in the company, valued at $17,740,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $1,103,760.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $774,033.12.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $852,941.76.

On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $1,342,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $496,639.36.

On Monday, August 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $63,560.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,130,053.33.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total value of $2,001,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $2,446,534.37.

On Friday, August 16th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $193,613.08.

Sezzle Stock Up 2.2 %

Sezzle stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.05. 66,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,982. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $151.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEZL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the first quarter valued at about $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

See Also

