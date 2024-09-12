Paul Martin Purcell Sells 10,000 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,080 shares in the company, valued at $17,740,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 9th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $1,103,760.00.
  • On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $774,033.12.
  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $852,941.76.
  • On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $1,342,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $496,639.36.
  • On Monday, August 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $63,560.00.
  • On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,130,053.33.
  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total value of $2,001,300.00.
  • On Monday, August 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $2,446,534.37.
  • On Friday, August 16th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $193,613.08.

Sezzle Stock Up 2.2 %

Sezzle stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.05. 66,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,982. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $151.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEZL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the first quarter valued at about $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

