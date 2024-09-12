Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $105.19 million and $5.93 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000835 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 105,079,505 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

