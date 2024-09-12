Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Paychex by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,474,000 after purchasing an additional 63,337 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 316,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.62.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,537,817 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $132.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $134.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

