Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Paylocity by 80.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 34.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,173 shares of company stock worth $7,296,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $157.79 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $206.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCTY

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.