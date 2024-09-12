Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.59

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 1698885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 352,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $1,912,255.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,746.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 352,165 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,912,255.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,746.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $58,517.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,715,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890,082 shares of company stock valued at $10,516,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

