PayPal USD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $788.36 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $788.36 million and $21.44 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 788,341,958 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 828,958,646.655807. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99956706 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $28,602,764.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

