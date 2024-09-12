PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PCM Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,088. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

PCM Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.