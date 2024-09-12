Pearson (LON:PSON) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,003.81

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,003.81 ($13.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,055 ($13.80). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 1,052.50 ($13.76), with a volume of 1,491,625 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($13.73) to GBX 1,052 ($13.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.30) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,101.75 ($14.41).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,038.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,004.77. The company has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,103.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,600.00%.

In other news, insider Annette Thomas acquired 383 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.88) per share, for a total transaction of £3,772.55 ($4,933.37). Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

