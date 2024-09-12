Pecaut & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor makes up approximately 0.7% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 386,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,400,000 after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.84.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $106.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

