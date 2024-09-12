Pecaut & CO. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pecaut & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VO opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $258.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.