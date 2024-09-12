Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM) Insider Buys A$27,200.00 in Stock

Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM – Get Free Report) insider James O’Shea purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,200.00 ($18,133.33).

Pepper Money Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 544.44, a current ratio of 409.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,236.16.

Pepper Money Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Pepper Money’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Pepper Money’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Pepper Money Company Profile

Pepper Money Limited operates as a non-bank lender in the mortgage and asset finance markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Mortgages, Asset Finance, and Loan and Other Servicing. The Mortgages segment engages in the financing of residential home loans and small balance commercial real estate loans.

