Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $13.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

PERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

PERI stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $32.99.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

