Perritt Capital Management Inc Buys 150,000 Shares of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH)

Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned 0.72% of LuxUrban Hotels worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LuxUrban Hotels by 684.0% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at LuxUrban Hotels

In other news, CFO Michael C. James acquired 352,941 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,999.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,239.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LuxUrban Hotels news, CFO Michael C. James bought 352,941 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $59,999.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,239.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Arigo purchased 176,470 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,499.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 794,116 shares of company stock worth $135,000. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

Shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -1.43. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

