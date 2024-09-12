Perritt Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,943,000 after buying an additional 661,144 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. B. Riley raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,747 shares of company stock valued at $302,027 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

