Perritt Capital Management Inc Has $253,000 Position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.25% of Strattec Security worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at Strattec Security

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $49,250.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Shares of STRT opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Strattec Security Co. has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $143.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.51 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Research analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

