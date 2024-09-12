Perritt Capital Management Inc Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up approximately 3.5% of Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,395,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,637,000 after purchasing an additional 195,980 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $67,526,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,021,000 after acquiring an additional 518,649 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,538,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

