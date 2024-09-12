Perritt Capital Management Inc Has $949,000 Stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Perritt Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Immersion were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 160.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the second quarter worth about $107,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric Singer purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,912,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,775,843.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William C. Martin purchased 15,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,364,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,174.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,912,867 shares in the company, valued at $16,775,843.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 66,155 shares of company stock worth $580,675. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. Immersion had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 27.05%. Equities analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Immersion’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMMR. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

